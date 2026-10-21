COE premiums close mixed in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Oct 21).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$132,004, up from S$130,001 in the last exercise. This is also the second highest Category A premium to date

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B increased to S$131,901 from S$130,100.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$92,200 from S$91,889 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$10,778, down from S$11,012 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$135,790 from S$137,000.

A total of 4,226 bids were received, with a quota of 3,231 COEs available.

Earlier this month, the Land Transport Authority proposed merging categories A and B COEs for cars into a single category, and introducing surcharges and rebates pegged to a car's open market value.

A public consultation for the proposal is ongoing until 11.59pm on Nov 2. LTA will share its findings and recommendations by the first half of 2027.