Commuter pleads guilty to pushing security officer over bag screening after lawyers take up case

SINGAPORE: A commuter who went on trial over pushing a security officer pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Sep 24) after lawyers took up his case.

Alina Meridian, a 31-year-old Singaporean, pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt.

A second charge of using threatening behaviour by shouting and gesturing aggressively at the train station will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

According to court documents, Meridian went to Lorong Chuan MRT Station just before 8am on Aug 17, 2024.

He was on his way to take a course for his job.

As he walked to the gantry, he was stopped by Madam Cindy Tay Jui Hwa, a Certis Cisco security officer who was conducting security checks.

When Mdm Tay stopped Meridian to request a bag check, Meridian "became upset and threw his bag on the ground", said the prosecutor.

Meridian said she could pick up his bag if she wanted to conduct the security check.

Meridian exchanged words with Mdm Tay but refused to pick up his bag. Meridian also asked the security officers to hurry as he was in a rush.

"Out of annoyance, the accused pushed (Mdm Tay) from the front on her shoulders," said the prosecutor.

As a result, Mdm Tay fell to the ground and knocked the back of her head, which began bleeding.

Meridian then retrieved his bag and went past the gantry towards the platform of the MRT station, despite the station manager attempting to stop him.

Mdm Tay was taken to hospital with a 1cm laceration on her head. She was given five days' leave.

Meridian had earlier claimed trial and cross-examined Mdm Tay on the stand, asking why she had not de-escalated the situation.

Meridian said he had previously been a security officer and was "baffled" at how Mdm Tay did not de-escalate the situation.

On Wednesday, lawyers Mr Sunil Sudheesan and Ms Joyce Khoo from Quahe Woo & Palmer took on Meridian's case under the Enhanced Guidance for Plea Scheme (EGPS).

This scheme allows judges to call upon a pool of lawyers to give advice to certain types of accused persons, including unrepresented people or those who have possible psychiatric issues.

Both the prosecution and the defence called for a report assessing Meridian's suitability for a mandatory treatment order (MTO).

An MTO directs an offender suffering from certain treatable psychiatric conditions to undergo psychiatric treatment.

Meridian will return to court for sentencing on Oct 27.

For voluntarily causing hurt, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.