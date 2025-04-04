Elderly woman arrested over cheating cases after victims saw documentary featuring her as a scammer
CNA understands that the documentary was Netflix's Con Mum.
SINGAPORE: An 84-year-old British woman was arrested for her suspected involvement in a series of cheating cases after her alleged victims saw she had been featured as a scammer in a documentary, the police said on Friday (Apr 4).
CNA understands that the documentary was Netflix's Con Mum, a crime documentary about a chef whose life “is upended when a jet-setting, champagne-sipping, hotel-hopping woman claims to be his mother”, according to its synopsis.
The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it had received several reports since Mar 28 from victims who were allegedly cheated by the woman through purported investment opportunities and a claimed inheritance.
As part of the arrangement to receive monies from the opportunities and inheritance, the victims were asked to transfer money for legal fees and the opening of overseas bank accounts.
The woman allegedly promised the victims that they would be reimbursed through her inheritance.
The victims, believing that the opportunities and inheritance were genuine, made several transfers to her.
"The victims only realised that they (had) been cheated after the woman was found to be featured as a scammer in a documentary," SPF said.
Through follow-up investigations, officers established the woman's identity and arrested her on Mar 28.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman is believed to be involved in at least five cases of cheating with losses amounting to more than S$200,000 (US$149,000).
She will be charged in court on Saturday with fraud by false representation under Section 424A of the Penal Code 1871.
The offence carries up to 20 years in prison, a fine, or both.
"The police (take) a serious view against any person who commits fraud, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law," said SPF.