More Singapore parents heading to Johor for postnatal confinement services; doctors note travel risks

SINGAPORE: Drawn by lower prices and the convenience of a specialised team caring for their newborns, more parents from Singapore are heading to Johor for post-childbirth confinement "retreats" during their parental leave.

Confinement centres in the Malaysian state said in response to CNA queries that there is a growing proportion of Singaporean mothers among their clientele compared to Malaysians, doubling from pre-pandemic levels.

But while the added convenience and lower cost may sound attractive to parents, postpartum experts said that there are some safety risks that they need to consider.

For one, travelling so soon after delivery could interrupt mother and baby's care, especially if complications were to arise, several obstetricians and gynaecologists told CNA.

A postpartum practice followed by many Asian cultures, confinement is a period after childbirth where a mother recuperates indoors typically with the aid of a hired nanny or close relatives and lasts for around a month or more.

In Singapore, couples typically hire "confinement nannies" hailing from Malaysia, who cook nourishing meals for mothers, care for the newborn and teach the parents how to look after the baby.

There are no formal training requirements for confinement nannies. The service is also not regulated in Singapore due to the nature of such work, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in September in response to a parliamentary question filed by Member of Parliament Gerald Giam (WP-Aljunied).

Confinement nanny services are private arrangements that are "decentralised, varied and highly personalised in nature" and hence were not amenable to standardisation and regulation, MOM said.

One alternative to live-in nannies that has gained traction among Singapore couples are confinement centres, which are facilities staffed by a team of care personnel who can assist the parents and their newborns.

While such centres also exist in Singapore, those in neighbouring Malaysia are surging in popularity, with some mothers likening them to vacations and retreats.

Ms Joey Chai, 28, described her stay at Lullabe Postnatal Care in Johor Bahru as a "truly restful and healing experience".



"It’s more than just a confinement centre — it’s a place where mothers are genuinely cared for, both physically and emotionally," the mother of two said, adding that the facilities were "more like a resort than confinement centre".

Many of these Malaysian centres have been operating since 2012, according to a Malaysian study last year that analysed industry trends and growth factors of postpartum care centres there.

The paper, published in the International Journal of Academic Research in Business and Social Sciences, placed Malaysia as one of the regions with the highest concentrations of confinement centres, alongside China, South Korea and Taiwan.

Separately, a 2021 report commissioned by the United Nations Population Fund said that the growth in demand for confinement centres for Malaysians was driven by a shift towards urbanisation, as well as higher educational levels and nuclear family trends.

"The service demand has led to commercialised confinement centres operating as private businesses with primarily female staff, offering mothers a wide range of services, delivery modalities (mobile or non-mobile) and price points," the paper said on the growth of the industry.

But in Johor, some operators said interest from Singapore couples who are willing to find cheaper alternatives by heading overseas has outstripped the demand from Malaysian families.

In Malaysia, typical 28-day packages can cost between RM18,888 (S$5,788) to RM40,000, while a similar package in Singapore could cost upwards of S$15,888 (US$12,360) in Singapore, according to websites that collate prices across Singapore centres such as SassyMama and HoneyKids.

In comparison, a live-in confinement nanny in Singapore also costs at least S$3,000 for a month, but couples will need to cater for the nanny's residential needs, such as by providing a comfortable mattress in a private space at home. Prices increase for experienced and sought after nannies.

Cheong Dam Postpartum Care Centre founder and CEO Shin Young Sik said 150 couples have signed up since May this year and more than half are from Singapore. His firm operates a confinement centre in Iskandar Puteri.

"Before I opened, I thought maybe 10 per cent or 20 per cent will be Singaporean, but ... more than 70 per cent were Singaporean. I was a little bit surprised so many Singaporeans come here," Dr Shin said.

Amazing Postnatal Care had operated in Kuala Lumpur for four years before opening a branch in Johor's Iskandar Puteri. Its CEO and founder Elieen Kong, said the business started at time when confinement centres were mostly smaller in scale and operated out of residential houses with fewer rooms.

Clients felt that her services were different from others as they operated out of a commercial building, said Ms Kong.