Low risk of Congo mystery disease spreading to Singapore: MOH

SINGAPORE: The risk of the mystery disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) spreading to Singapore is low, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (Dec 10).

The ministry noted that the outbreak has been localised within Congo's Panzi health zone.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the undiagnosed disease is spreading mainly among children and putting severely malnourished people at risk.

A total of 406 cases were recorded between Oct 24 and Dec 5, of which 31 were fatal.

Symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, cough, runny nose and body aches.

"Based on available information, the WHO assessed that the risk at the regional and global levels remains low," MOH said in response to CNA's queries.

"The risk of importation of the disease from the DRC to Singapore is assessed to be low, given the low travel volume and lack of direct flights between DRC and Singapore."