No constitutional challenge against anti-drug provisions has succeeded, MHA says after court dismisses appeal

SINGAPORE: All constitutional challenges against presumptions used in prosecuting drug cases have failed, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Tuesday (Sep 9).

These challenges mounted by prisoners on death row are "often at the last minute", MHA said in response to media queries on an appeal from four convicted drug traffickers which was dismissed last month.

"The aim often appears to be to prevent the carrying out of the capital sentence that had been imposed on them," said the ministry in a statement.

On Aug 28, a rare five-judge coram of the Court of Appeal, which includes Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, dismissed an application from Jumaat Mohamed Sayed, Lingkesvaran Rajendaren, Datchinamurthy Kataiah and Saminathan Selvaraju, who were each sentenced to the mandatory death penalty.

The four had on Jun 6, 2023 filed an application to the Court of Appeal seeking to reinstate a legal challenge against the constitutionality of the statutory presumptions in the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The apex court dismissed the application as without merit.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, a person proven to have a specific quantity of a controlled drug is presumed to have had it for the purpose of trafficking, unless proven otherwise.

Another two presumptions relate to possession and knowledge of the controlled drug.

A person proven to have had anything - or the keys of anything - containing a controlled drug; or the keys to a location that contained controlled drugs, is presumed to have had the drug in his possession.

A person who is proven or presumed to have had a controlled drug in his possession is presumed to know the nature of the drug.

The four convicts had contended that the presumptions related to possession and knowledge violated Singapore's Constitution and the principle of the presumption of innocence - that one is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

As such, they had argued that the statutory presumptions should be struck down as void or read down in a manner that would conform with the Constitution.

Dismissing this, the Court of Appeal found that the presumptions in the Misuse of Drugs Act were in line with the Constitution.