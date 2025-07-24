Police investigating alleged S$500,000 construction equipment scam after 3 firms duped

SINGAPORE: Three firms have made police reports against a consultancy company over an alleged construction equipment scam, after rented machines worth about S$500,000 (US$392,000) went missing in recent months.

The affected rental companies told CNA they did not receive payment from the firm, Revivify, which also turned out to have a bogus company address.

Investigations are ongoing, said the Singapore Police Force in response to CNA’s queries.

“RAISED MY SUSPICIONS”

One construction equipment firm, New Town Engineering, said a representative from Revivify first reached out to them in May to ask about renting two excavators.

The man paid for a month’s rental in June. When New Town asked if he wanted to extend the lease, he agreed but requested a grace period to make payment, which New Town accepted.

“However, when we visited his office, we were actually told that there's no such company at this address,” said a New Town employee who only wanted to be known as Anne.