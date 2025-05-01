GE2025: Candidates, voters reminded to observe rules during cooling-off period

SINGAPORE: Campaigning for this year's General Election will come to a halt on Friday (May 2), designated as Cooling-off Day, with a strict blackout on all electioneering activities and new political advertising until the close of polls on Saturday.

In a media release on Thursday, the Elections Department (ELD) also advised both candidates and voters to refrain from any conduct that could be seen as campaigning during the period.

This "provides time and space for voters to reflect rationally on issues raised during the election campaign before going to the polls".

"During the cooling-off period, campaigning is banned and new election advertising must not be publicly displayed or published," said ELD.

This prohibition includes publishing and displaying election advertising that is not already lawfully displayed or published, as well as sharing, resharing, reposting or boosting of online election advertising.

Publishing election surveys and exit polls is also strictly prohibited at any time during the election, the department added.

Election advertising refers to any information that can reasonably be regarded as intended to promote, support, or prejudice the electoral success of a candidate, a group of candidates, or any political party.

It includes any material published on the internet or shared in public chat messaging groups that aims to influence the electoral success or standing of a political party or candidate, ELD added.

Holding rallies, whether in person or online, through a live stream, and wearing, using, carrying or displaying campaign propaganda are prohibited during the cooling-off period.

Canvassing, walkabouts, door-to-door visits, and visiting homes and workplaces of voters in connection with the election are also not allowed, ELD said.

Exceptions to the ban on election advertising during the cooling-off period include reports in newspapers, on radio, and on television relating to election matters, as well as approved traditional election advertising that was already displayed before Cooling-off Day and has not been relocated, altered, or modified.

Lawful online election advertising published before the start of Cooling-off Day, along with private communications within closed chats or small groups of family and friends sharing election-related content, are also permitted, ELD said.

RULES FOR CANDIDATES

Candidates and their supporters are expected to comply with all relevant laws during the cooling-off period and should avoid any action that may be perceived as campaigning, ELD said.

They should not make home visits or attend public events where they are likely to attract attention and may be perceived to be canvassing for support, the department added.

Candidates may, however, continue to attend religious ceremonies or worship services, meetings, or other functions in the course of their work.