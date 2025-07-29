Arcade operator suspends SG60 carnival game after copyright infringement notice, apologises for 'lapse'

SINGAPORE: An arcade operator apologised on Tuesday (Jul 29) to a games publisher over a "lapse in due diligence" and suspended its carnival game marking Singapore’s 60th year of independence, following a copyright infringement notice.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Origame accused The Arcade People of "ripping off" artwork from its games. Citing how it had come across a carnival game at City Square Mall, the company alleged artwork from its Kopi King game was "lifted wholesale" by the operator.

The homegrown firm, which is known for its Singapore-themed card and tabletop games, claimed that the artwork appeared in an SG60-themed carnival game called Kopitiam Hero. According to pictures posted by Origame on Facebook, Kopitiam Hero uses the same "Sejak 1965!" tagline.

It also alleged another piece of artwork was copied for a separate carnival game by The Arcade People and said the experience had left a "bitter aftertaste".

In a statement on Facebook, The Arcade People apologised to Origame. It acknowledged the designs for two of its carnival games included artwork taken directly from Origame's games Kopi King and Chope!, and that the design of Kopitiam Hero "closely imitates" the font, style and colour of Kopi King's logo.

"These elements were wrongly used without permission and were taken from Origame's website," it said. "This was not just an oversight - it was a lapse in due diligence on our part."

The Arcade People added it would take "full and unequivocal responsibility" and that the imitation of design elements had stemmed from not having "proper checks and approvals" in place.

Responding to CNA's queries, The Arcade People said it had immediately suspended the game from all rentals and public use until the artwork is replaced.

It added it would permanently remove and destroy all materials and props associated with the infringing games, and take "additional steps" by internally reviewing all existing and future artwork usage to prevent such issues from happening again.

Origame co-founder and producer Nicholas Pang confirmed with CNA his company had sent a notice of copyright infringement on Monday and noted The Arcade People was "taking responsibility for their mistake".