Couple gets jail for maid abuse that came to light after another maid spotted bruises

SINGAPORE: A couple abused their maid for perceived mistakes, slapping her repeatedly such that her face bore bruises that were noted by another maid at a playground.

When that maid posted the photos of the injuries on Facebook and asked for help, a third maid saw them and lodged a police report.

Wang Cheng Xiang, a 47-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced to 13 weeks' jail and ordered to pay S$1,000 (US$736) in compensation on Monday (Aug 28).

His wife, 36-year-old Chinese national Jin Yan, was sentenced to 28 weeks' jail and ordered to pay S$2,500 in compensation.

The couple had claimed trial but were convicted, with Jin found guilty of four charges of voluntarily causing hurt to a maid and one count of criminal force.

Wang was convicted of two counts of voluntarily causing hurt to a maid.

Their lawyer told the court that his clients "maintain their innocence" and would be appealing against their conviction and sentence.

THE CASE

The court heard that the victim, 31-year-old Indonesian Lutin, began working for the couple in June 2017.

The prosecution's case was that Ms Lutin was physically abused over six months from July 2017.

Jin would abuse her after losing her temper over what she perceived as mistakes by Ms Lutin. This was especially so when she felt that the maid's actions endangered her young children.

On one occasion in July 2017, Jin slapped Ms Lutin because the maid had forgotten to wipe some utensils dry.

After this, the maid spoke to her agent and said she wanted to return to the agency and to change her employer, because Jin had "started to use her hand" on her.

The agent spoke to Ms Lutin in Bahasa Indonesia and said she would tell Jin that she may scold Ms Lutin but not physically assault her.

In October 2017, Ms Lutin cooked rice at home while Jin was out with her kids. When they returned home, Jin's son touched the hot rice cooker and blistered his finger.

Jin slapped Ms Lutin's cheek at least twice, pulled her ponytail and swung it until the maid fell. She then kicked the maid's chest.

When Wang returned home and heard about what happened, he also slapped Ms Lutin's face, with his wife present.

Jin also slapped Ms Lutin on her cheek, causing ulcers in her mouth, after an incident in late 2017 when her children climbed onto furniture in the living room. This was despite the fact that Ms Lutin was packing clothes in the bedroom at the time.

In January 2018, Jin questioned Ms Lutin on why she had left Jin's daughter alone in the house. The maid apologised and said she had been attending to Jin's son in the toilet.

Jin slapped Ms Lutin and pulled her by her ponytail with such force that the maid lost her balance and fell to the ground, landing in a sitting position, the prosecution said.

On another occasion in January 2018, Ms Lutin placed Jin's son's uniform in a basin instead of hanging it to dry as instructed.

When Jin summoned her, Ms Lutin knelt down and apologised for wetting the uniform. Jin slapped her cheek, grabbed the hair surrounding Ms Lutin's ponytail and struck the maid on both cheeks with a toy guitar, breaking it.

When Wang returned home from work that day, he slapped the maid's cheek while his wife and children were present.

On Jan 4, 2018, Jin left her daughter with Ms Lutin at a playground while she went marketing.

Another Indonesian domestic worker saw Ms Lutin and asked what happened to her face. Ms Lutin said she had been hit by her employer.

The concerned maid asked if Ms Lutin had called her agent, and Ms Lutin said she had not, as she did not have a mobile phone.

The other maid offered to help and took photos of Ms Lutin. She also asked for Ms Lutin's maid agency and address.

The maid then posted Ms Lutin's photo and details on Facebook seeking help. A third maid, who was involved in social welfare organisations, saw the post and contacted the police.

The couple was defended by Mr Low Cheong Yeow. They portrayed Ms Lutin as a domestic helper who could not cope with the demands of caring for two children.

They claimed that Ms Lutin fabricated the allegations in the hope that she could change her employer, and said Jin was pregnant at the time and was physically unable to assault Ms Lutin.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gail Wong on Monday sought a compensation order for Ms Lutin.

The defence said his clients would not be making any voluntary compensation.

The judge noted that Jin's culpability is greater than her husband's, with the assault extending "well beyond slaps to the face".