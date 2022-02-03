Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Singapore approves Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill for COVID-19 treatment in adult patients
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Singapore approves Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill for COVID-19 treatment in adult patients

Singapore approves Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill for COVID-19 treatment in adult patients

Pfizer's Paxlovid pills are seen at a manufacturing facility in Freiburg, Germany in his handout photo provided on Nov 16, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Pfizer/Handout)

Vanessa Paige Chelvan
Vanessa Paige Chelvan
03 Feb 2022 05:24PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2022 05:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Pfizer's Paxlovid has become the first oral tablet approved in Singapore for the treatment of COVID-19 in adult patients who are at risk of severe disease. 

Interim authorisation for the oral medicine was granted under the Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR) on Jan 31, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Thursday (Feb 3). 

"This is the first oral tablet approved in Singapore for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adult patients who are at high risk of progression to severe disease, to reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death," added the authority. 

The pill should be taken twice a day for five days, HSA said, with treatment being initiated "as soon as possible after a diagnosis has been made, within five days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms". 

HSA added that the pill will be prescribed and prioritised to those at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness, as directed by the Ministry of Health (MOH). 

Paxlovid has been found to reduce the risk of COVID-19 related hospitalisation or death by 88.9 per cent when treatment was given within three days of onset of symptoms, according to HSA's review of the available clinical data. 

When given within five days of onset of symptoms, the pill reduces that risk by 87.8 per cent. 

HSA said the safety data showed that Paxlovid is "well-tolerated".

"The incidences of adverse events reported in the clinical study were generally low. The common adverse events reported were mild to moderate, such as altered sense of taste, diarrhoea, vomiting, hypertension, muscle pain (myalgia) and chills."

The pill may interact with various medications, such as medicines for irregular heart rate, migraine, and cholesterol, said HSA, adding that it could increase the amount of these medications in the blood, leading to "serious adverse events".

"On the other hand, some medicines such as those for epileptic seizures could reduce the levels of Paxlovid resulting in a loss of anti-viral efficacy. The potential for drug interactions should be carefully considered by the prescribing doctor prior to treatment initiation."

Based on the available clinical evidence, HSA said the benefits of Paxlovid outweigh the risks, and there is a "favourable benefit-risk profile" for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: CNA/vc(zl)

Related Topics

COVID-19 Pfizer

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us