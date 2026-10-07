COVID-19 vaccination to be added to Singapore’s national immunisation schedules from Oct 12

SINGAPORE: COVID-19 vaccination will be added to Singapore’s national immunisation schedules from Oct 12, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said.

The vaccination will be included in the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule (NCIS) and National Adult Immunisation Schedule (NAIS), the authorities said in a press release on Wednesday (Oct 7).

The COVID-19 vaccination has been offered under the National Vaccination Programme since 2020 to facilitate uptake of the vaccine during the pandemic.

“As COVID-19 will continue to circulate and pose a risk of severe disease, particularly among older and medically vulnerable individuals, COVID-19 vaccination will be added to the NCIS and NAIS to ensure the vaccine remains accessible and affordable for the public,” MOH and CDA said.

Those recommended for the vaccination under the NCIS and NAIS include individuals aged 60 years and above, medically vulnerable individuals aged six months and above and residents of aged care facilities.

Healthcare workers and those living with medically vulnerable individuals are also encouraged to receive the vaccine to protect those around them, the authorities said.

Other individuals aged six months and above who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine may continue to do so, MOH and CDA said.

Unvaccinated individuals receiving the vaccination for the first time should receive two vaccine doses, eight weeks apart if they are six months to four years, and one vaccine dose if they are five years and older.

Those aged six months and above who have previously been vaccinated should receive an additional dose about one year, and at least five months, after their last vaccine dose.

COVID-19 vaccination continues to be fully subsidised for Singapore citizens, permanent residents, long term pass holders, and certain short term pass holders at participating CHAS GP clinics, polyclinics and mobile vaccination teams (MVT) sites, until further review.

As such, COVID-19 vaccinations will not be claimable under MediSave 500/700, or the MediSave Chronic and Preventive Care scheme from Jan 1, 2027, until further review.