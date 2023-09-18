Doctors reiterate importance of vaccination and boosters amid recent spike in COVID-19 cases

INCREASE IN GP CLINIC VISITS

Unihealth said it has been attending to double the number of COVID-19 cases lately, with each of its four clinics seeing an average of 20 patients daily.

Despite the rise, its medical director Dr Xie Huizhuang told CNA the load remains manageable.

“(Patients) continue to present with mild symptoms such as cough, runny nose, fever and sore throat,” said Dr Xie.

“Most of them have stable vitals, not requiring any oxygen supplementation and most of these cases can be safely managed in the community by family physicians and general practitioners, especially with the increased ability of the oral antivirals.”

Similarly, Healthway Medical Group’s over 50 clinics have seen a two-fold increase in the number of patients following the school holidays from Sep 2 to 10.

“COVID-19 cases wax and wane according to the season depending on travel patterns, and major gatherings such as events and festivals,” said Dr Nelson Wee, the company’s deputy head of primary care.

“We also think (the increase in cases is) because of waning protection. We are seeing more and more patients who were previously infected a long time ago, or vaccinated a long time ago, and they are now experiencing their second episode of infection.”

COMPLACENCY AND VACCINE FATIGUE

The chain said that its doctors have noticed increasing cases of vaccine hesitancy and fatigue. It estimated that only one in five patients is keen to get a booster shot today, compared to one in two patients last year.

“When people were infected last year, they were fully vaccinated and therefore experienced a much milder and tolerable COVID. So perhaps they perceive that there's no need for further boosters. They are also getting a bit tired of repeated vaccinations,” said Dr Wee, who is also a family physician at Silver Cross Medical Centre.