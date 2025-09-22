Floor interest rate for CPF Special, MediSave and Retirement accounts to remain at 4% for 2026

SINGAPORE: The 4 per cent floor interest rate for all Central Provident Fund (CPF) Special, MediSave and Retirement accounts will be extended for another year in 2026.

"This extension of the floor rate will continue to provide CPF members with certainty on the returns of their CPF savings amidst the falling interest rate environment," said the CPF Board and Housing and Development Board (HDB) in a joint news release on Monday (Sep 22).

FOURTH QUARTER

The 4 per cent interest rate for Special, MediSave and Retirement accounts will remain unchanged in the fourth quarter of this year, as the pegged rate remains below the floor rate of 4 per cent.

This interest rate is pegged to the 12-month average yield of 10-year Singapore Government Securities (10YSGS) plus 1 per cent.

The Ordinary Account interest rate will remain unchanged at the floor rate of 2.5 per cent per annum for the fourth quarter of this year, as the pegged rate remains below the floor rate.

Similarly, the concessionary interest rate for HDB housing loans, which is pegged at 0.1 per cent above the OA interest rate, will remain unchanged at 2.6 per cent per annum for the fourth quarter.

EXTRA INTEREST PAID

CPF members will continue to earn extra interest as part of the government’s efforts to boost retirement savings.

For members aged below 55, they will earn an extra 1 per cent interest on the first S$60,000 (US$46,700) of their combined balances, capped at S$20,000 for Ordinary Accounts.

For members aged 55 and above, the government pays an extra 2 per cent interest on the first S$30,000 of their combined balances, capped at S$20,000 for Ordinary Accounts, and an extra 1 per cent on the next S$30,000.

The extra interest earned on the Ordinary Account balances will go into the member’s Special Account or Retirement Account.