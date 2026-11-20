SINGAPORE: More than 782,000 eligible Singaporeans are set to get up to S$1,500 (US$1,200) each in Central Provident Fund (CPF) top-ups, with the money to be credited by Dec 8.

The S$1.04 billion Budget 2026 payout is aimed at helping recipients build their retirement savings, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the CPF Board said in a joint press release on Friday (Nov 20).

Eligible recipients aged 55 and above will receive the top-up in their Retirement Account, while those below 55 will receive it in their Special Account.

The top-ups will earn higher CPF interest rates in those accounts, MOM and the CPF Board said.

To be eligible, recipients must be Singapore citizens residing in Singapore, be born in 1976 or earlier, and have CPF retirement savings below the 2026 Basic Retirement Sum of S$110,200 as at Dec 31, 2025.



They must also live in a property with an annual value not exceeding S$31,000 as at Dec 31, 2025, and own no more than one property as at that date.

The top-up amount, ranging from S$500 to S$1,500, will be tiered according to recipients’ CPF retirement savings and the annual value of their residence.

Those who have CPF retirement savings of less than S$60,000 and whose property has an annual value of not more than S$21,000 will receive the maximum amount of S$1,500.

Those with CPF retirement savings of at least S$60,000 but less than S$110,200, and whose property has an annual value of not more than S$21,000, will receive S$1,000.

Those whose property has an annual value of more than S$21,000 but not exceeding S$31,000 will receive S$500.

The top-up will be automatically credited to eligible recipients’ CPF accounts, with no action required.

Eligible recipients will be notified by SMS via the gov.sg sender ID after the top-up has been credited.

Those without a Singpass-registered mobile number will be informed by letter sent to the address registered on their Singapore identity card.