Two men charged with cheating MND of S$260,000 over contracted works

SINGAPORE: Two men were charged in court on Thursday (Jul 6) for cheating the Ministry of National Development (MND) into paying about S$260,000 (US$192,000) for contract works done in the ministry's building.

The suspects, Tan Kia Lim and Choo Chiang Wei, were accused of engaging in a criminal conspiracy to deceive the ministry, said the police in a news release on Thursday.

Tan, 66, was a director of a then-term contractor engaged by MND for mechanical and electrical maintenance works.

Choo, 48, was a director of a subcontractor, who was engaged by Tan's firm, for works undertaken in the MND building.

According to court documents, Tan worked at Kim Yew Electrical & Sanitary, subsequently known as Sodexo Kim Yew. Choo worked at Trees Trading & Engineering.

"The duo is accused of engaging in a criminal conspiracy to cheat MND, by dishonestly concealing from MND that the then-term contractor had a discount arrangement with the subcontractor, in respect of certain works performed for MND," police said.

MND was allegedly deceived into paying about S$260,000 to Tan's firm for the works between 2016 and 2018, it added.

The ministry was also reportedly "unaware that the then-term contractor had been paying discounted prices to the subcontractor".

The term contract required the quotations from the subcontractors, which were given to the ministry, to be net of all discounts, police said.

"Contrary to this requirement, the discount arrangement was dishonestly concealed from MND."

Choo was also accused of conspiring with his staff to forge 67 quotations in the name of other subcontractors, with the intention that the forged quotations were used for the purpose of cheating the ministry.

If found guilty of cheating, the men may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined. Those found guilty of forgery for the purpose of cheating may also be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.