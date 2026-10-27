Crystal Jade Fine Dining CEO appears in court to face company's tax charge

SINGAPORE: The chief executive officer of Crystal Jade Fine Dining, Mr Ivan Swa, appeared in court on Tuesday (Oct 27) to face a tax charge on behalf of the company.

The subsidiary of Crystal Jade was first charged in May with one count under the Income Tax Act of failing to furnish a complete income return for the year of assessment 2025 by Nov 30, 2025.

The company had just hired a lawyer, Mr Leong Kit Weng from Shook Lin & Bok, who told the court that he was seeking a 30-day adjournment.

This was for the company to have sufficient time to perform the outstanding filings and to pay a composition fine of S$2,000 (US$1,561) that remains outstanding.

A composition fine is an out-of-court fine. Usually, for some offences, once composition is paid, the related charge can be withdrawn.

The prosecutor did not object to the adjournment and the judge adjourned the case to Nov 24, by which time the composition fine is supposed to be paid.

For failing to furnish an income return, a person can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to S$5,000.

Financial and risk advisory firm Kroll said last month that its representatives had been appointed as receivers over Crystal Jade Culinary Concepts Holding and Crystal Jade Culinary Concepts Holding (Great China).

Crystal Jade restaurants will continue operating and serving diners even while this goes on, Kroll said.

Earlier this month, Crystal Jade closed four outlets in Singapore, leaving nine restaurants in operation.

Termination notices were also issued to about 120 workers across the affected outlets and some corporate functions.

Crystal Jade Food Manufacturing, the group's central kitchen in Singapore, also ceased operations in early October.