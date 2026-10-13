Singapore asks major tech firms for full transparency, quicker information-sharing amid AI risks: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Singapore has asked major tech firms for “full transparency immediately” and quicker sharing of information amid rising risks from artificial intelligence (AI), said Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam on Tuesday (Oct 13).

Speaking to reporters at the Singapore International Cyber Week (SICW) conference at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, he said: “I met some firms in different contexts, face-to-face meetings as well as in a broader setting with ministers during lunch. They included all the major firms: OpenAI, Anthropic, we had Google, Amazon and others.

“The key ask from Singapore, as well as many of the other countries, was: when some things happen, can we have full transparency immediately?

“Because we need to know something when it happens at almost real time, in fact, in real time, and we need to know exactly what's happened, because the companies will know that to the extent that they know.”

Countries are dependent on these major tech companies as they have the technology, platforms and resources.

He said another key ask was for the firms to exchange notes with governments and to notify them early when something happens.

He referenced the incident in Australia where an OpenAI agent breached a government health data portal in June, gaining unauthorised access to files.

It had taken three months to inform the Australian government of the incident.

Last week, OpenAI and Anthropic told the Australian parliament that they would welcome laws requiring them to report data breaches carried out by their AI agents, acknowledging the decision to notify authorities was currently at their discretion.

When asked if the companies agreed to Singapore’s asks, Mr Shanmugam said that “generally the companies have expressed an attitude of cooperation”, and that it was a work in progress and talks were ongoing.