SINGAPORE: The journey from Mediacorp's office at One-North to Caldecott MRT station appeared relatively manageable at first: an 11km ride, with Google Maps estimating that about 78 per cent of the route would be on cycling paths.

But on the journey, this journalist encountered walking paths barely wide enough for a bicycle to pass, some with protruding tree roots, and paths that ran uphill without indication on the map.

Near Adam Flyover, the route led towards a forested area – but there was no visible foot or cycling path.

I abandoned the journey. It was only after the ride that I came across on Reddit an open-cycling navigation tool called CyclingBuddy.

Created by cyclist Lin Jiaen, a research fellow at Duke-NUS Medical School, the tool estimated that about 11 per cent of my initial route was on cycling paths.

It offered alternatives with more than 90 per cent dedicated path coverage, although some stretched for more than 20km.