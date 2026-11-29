Singapore's cycling network is growing, but are navigation apps keeping up?
Cyclists say knowing where a path is does not always tell them what the journey will be like, from road stretches and steep slopes to traffic-light crossings and less obvious connections.
SINGAPORE: The journey from Mediacorp's office at One-North to Caldecott MRT station appeared relatively manageable at first: an 11km ride, with Google Maps estimating that about 78 per cent of the route would be on cycling paths.
But on the journey, this journalist encountered walking paths barely wide enough for a bicycle to pass, some with protruding tree roots, and paths that ran uphill without indication on the map.
Near Adam Flyover, the route led towards a forested area – but there was no visible foot or cycling path.
I abandoned the journey. It was only after the ride that I came across on Reddit an open-cycling navigation tool called CyclingBuddy.
Created by cyclist Lin Jiaen, a research fellow at Duke-NUS Medical School, the tool estimated that about 11 per cent of my initial route was on cycling paths.
It offered alternatives with more than 90 per cent dedicated path coverage, although some stretched for more than 20km.
Singapore has been expanding its cycling infrastructure under LTA's Islandwide Cycling Network programme, which was unveiled in 2020 and aims to grow the country's cycling path network to about 1,300km by 2030.
When completed, nine in 10 HDB residents are expected to be within minutes of the nearest cycling path network, which LTA has said will support greener commutes such as walking and cycling.
LTA said on Nov 14 that it is on track to hit its target, with more than 800km of cycling paths already available.
As the network grows, cyclists CNA spoke to said the challenge was not just finding a route, but knowing what kind of ride it might be.
Mr Lin, who cycles almost every day, ran into this problem after moving from Outram to Toa Payoh.
When he lived in Outram, the Rail Corridor and East Coast Park were nearby, making it relatively straightforward to pick a major route to follow.
After moving, he found many cycling maps were not always helpful for navigation – they showed where paths were, but not how to enter them, where to turn or how different stretches were connected.
That prompted him to build CyclingBuddy, which he refined over about a month before making it freely available online. Since July this year, the tool has reached more than 2,900 users.
Users can flag issues such as construction works or poor path conditions. The tool also allows them to compare routes that prioritise cycling-path coverage or speed.
"One challenge is that you cannot always predict the condition of a cycling path," Mr Lin said.
He cited construction works around Gardens by the Bay as one example, saying reports from cyclists on Reddit helped him update CyclingBuddy to reflect the disruption.
Safety also shapes the routes CyclingBuddy recommends. Mr Lin said he tries to avoid major roads and expressways.
"I wouldn't want someone to get injured while following a route suggested by my map," he said.
For retiree Cheng Jang Thye, 61, route planning becomes more important on longer rides.
Mr Cheng cycles both for recreation and everyday trips. His recreational rides can stretch 10km to 20km one way, while shorter journeys of about 3km to 5km take him to meals, appointments or MRT stations.
For longer rides, he prefers cycling paths or shared tracks, but said traditional navigation maps online do not always distinguish these clearly. Some suggested routes may include road stretches, while parts of the Park Connector Network may not be reflected.
There are also gaps that only local knowledge can fill. On one of his regular loops from Tampines towards Pasir Ris, Mr Cheng cuts through a small park instead of following the cycling path along the roads, avoiding several traffic-light junctions.
That said, the shortest route is not necessarily the smoothest, as this may involve several traffic-light junctions or steeper slopes, while a slightly longer route can sometimes be faster and more comfortable.
Mr Cheng uses Komoot for turn-by-turn navigation, which he said is especially useful on longer rides.
He said information on where paths begin and end, maintenance work and slopes would also help cyclists know what to expect before setting off.
"The less surprise, the better," he said.
WHEN LOCAL KNOWLEDGE MATTERS
For some cyclists, finding the best route still comes down to knowledge picked up on the ground.
Mr Vareck Ng, 24, an avid cyclist and self-described "guerrilla wayfinder", gave the example of travelling from Tampines to Kembangan.
The journey can be made along the main roads, but he prefers a route that uses quieter streets, interconnected car park roads and an HDB underpass to avoid busier stretches and traffic lights.
"If users aren't familiar with the area, they wouldn't know about it," he said.
"I learnt the route by asking uncles at a coffee shop for directions and through cycling enthusiasts."
Mr Ng has spent the past few years designing and putting up his own transport wayfinding signs in places where he feels official directions are unclear.
He is also active on social media, under the handle Tehsiewdai, where he advocates for better transport systems and posts about his wayfinding journey.
For Mr Ng, small details can shape which route is more pleasant to cycle, from whether there is a zebra crossing at the next side street to how long a traffic light takes to change.
Even after a route has been chosen, cyclists may run into problems at junctions, winding back lanes or places where the design of the path changes.
Cycling routes are harder to sign continuously because riders can enter or leave them at many points. In some places, wayfinding relies on standalone totem poles.
Mr Lin pointed to similar situations where cyclists have to work out whether to use a bridge or underpass, or which side of the road they should be on to continue.
CyclingBuddy includes prompts for some of these decisions, including alerts when cyclists need to use a tunnel to stay on the route.
DIFFERENT RIDERS, DIFFERENT ROUTES
For GrabFood rider Mr Shawn Lim, who uses a power-assisted bicycle (PAB), route planning brings a different set of considerations.
"For e-bike riders like me, I try not to ride on the road as much as possible, although many times I do not have a choice," he said.
He sometimes uses Google Maps' driving mode instead of its cycling option, with expressways and toll roads switched off, because he finds it can better reflect the roads he uses on his PAB.
Directions can also become less useful when a cycling path ends midway through a journey. For PAB riders who cannot ride on pedestrian-only paths, Mr Lim said this means having to work out how they can continue their journeys.
The problem is more pronounced downtown, where one-way roads around Chinatown, Robinson Road and Cecil Street can force PAB riders to make longer detours.
"You need to know the area, especially in places such as the downtown area,” he added.
Park connectors can provide shorter alternatives, but Mr Lim said Google Maps does not always include them in its cycling routes. GrabMaps, by comparison, sometimes suggests routes through park connectors, which he finds helpful.
Getting to the destination can also be tricky when a hill or change in elevation blocks the most direct approach.
Mr Lim said a delivery point may appear only a short distance away on the map, but a hill or difference in elevation can mean the actual road or path to it is elsewhere.
"There have been times when I have had to go around in circles trying to find the correct location," he said.
The cyclists CNA spoke to generally said existing navigation tools could get them from one point to another.
What they do not always show is what lies between those points – whether the journey involves road riding, a steep climb, repeated traffic-light stops or a quieter connection that may only be familiar to regular cyclists.
For Mr Ng, this may matter most for cyclists who are not confident enough to navigate those gaps.
EASIER NAVIGATION?
Cyclists told CNA that making journeys easier could require better route information and infrastructure that is easier to navigate.
Mr Ng suggested marking recommended cycling routes that link existing cycling paths with quieter residential streets.
He pointed to London's "Quietways", which guided cyclists towards lower-traffic roads, and said Singapore could also consider a separate set of signs for cyclists, similar to those used in the Netherlands.
Another gap is that existing navigation tools do not always account for different types of bicycles.
Mr Lim suggested having a separate navigation option for PABs, which could take into account where such devices are allowed to travel and better reflect usable routes such as park connectors.
He added that more dedicated cycling space on roads and bicycle-specific traffic lights make it easier for riders to move through areas where cycling paths are not continuous.
In response to CNA’s queries, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it is continually looking at ways to improve physical and digital wayfinding for cyclists.
“We will progressively roll out physical wayfinding enhancements as we expand Singapore’s cycling path network,” said the authority.
“We are also working with Google to further enhance cycling navigation on Google Maps to improve route planning and navigation for cyclists, as well as bicycle parking information. More details will be shared in due course.”
LTA has made information on cycling paths and parking available on the MyTransport app and on its website.