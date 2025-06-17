Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Cyclist shot near SAF range: How far do Singapore military rounds travel?
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Cyclist shot near SAF range: How far do Singapore military rounds travel?

Cyclist shot near SAF range: How far do Singapore military rounds travel?

An SAF personnel loading the magazine of the new Light Machine Gun (LMG) Colt Infantry Automatic Rifle (IAR) 6940E-SG at Multi-Mission Range Complex on Jul 17, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Emil Chan
Emil Chan
17 Jun 2025 04:59PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound on Sunday (Jun 15) while cycling in a restricted forested area of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, near where the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) was conducting a live-firing exercise.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) confirmed that the activity was taking place at the Nee Soon 500m Range, about 2.3km from where the incident occurred.

Investigations are ongoing, and the authorities have not identified the specific weapon involved. It is also unclear how a bullet could have travelled such a distance and struck someone outside the training perimeter.

While the circumstances remain under review, the incident has prompted questions about the range and reach of weapons used in SAF training.

Here's a look at some of the firearms commonly used by military personnel in Singapore, including their effective range, or the distance at which a weapon can reliably hit a target.

SAR 21

The SAR 21 assault rifle. (Image: Ministry of Defence)

Technical specifications

Calibre: 5.56mm x 45mm

Length: 805mm

Barrel length: 508mm

Weight: 3.98kg

Rate of fire: 450-650 rounds per minute (rpm)

Effective Range: 460m

The SAR 21 is described by MINDEF as the quintessential assault rifle of the Singapore Armed Forces. Introduced in 1999 to replace the American M16, the Singapore-made SAR 21 is about 20 per cent shorter than its predecessor, allowing soldiers to move more easily in confined spaces.

The rifle also features a built-in aiming scope with 1.5x magnification. Its low recoil gives soldiers better control over the rifle, allowing for faster recovery between successive shots. It can also be equipped with a grenade launcher.

Colt Infantry Automatic Rifle 6940E-SG

The new Light Machine Gun (LMG) Colt Infantry Automatic Rifle (IAR) 6940E-SG that will replace the Section Automatic Weapon (SAW) Ultimax 100. (Photo: Facebook/The Singapore Army)

Technical specifications

Calibre: 5.56mm x 45mm

Length: 849mm – 933mm

Barrel length: 406mm

Weight: 4.3kg

Rate of fire: 700rpm – 1,000rpm

Effective range: 600m

Made by United States-headquartered Colt's Manufacturing, the Colt Infantry Automatic Rifle (IAR) 6940E-SG light machine gun (LMG) is Singapore's replacement for its indigenous Ultimax 100 Section Automatic Weapon (SAW), which had been in service since 1982.

Compared to its predecessor, the Colt IAR is shorter, lighter and has a longer effective range. It also has a higher fire rate, and is capable of longer, sustained firing bursts thanks to improved cooling from its heat sink. Its red dot sighting system helps with faster and more accurate target acquisition over the iron sights of the Ultimax 100.

7.62mm General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG)

A gunner mans a General-Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) to provide fire support. (Photo: Facebook/The Singapore Army)

Technical specifications

Calibre: 7.62mm x 51mm

Length: 1,255mm

Barrel length: 569mm

Weight: 11.4kg

Rate of fire: 650rpm – 1,150rpm

Effective range: 1,200m

SAF’s 7.62mm General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), known colloquially as simply GPMG, is the Singapore-licensed production of the Belgian FN MAG. Manufactured by ST Engineering, the GPMG is a fully automatic belt-fed machine gun that can be used as a light weapon and in a sustained fire role.

The GPMG has two versions - an infantry assault variant with a bipod, and a co-axial variant for use in armoured vehicles, such as Singapore’s Leopard 2SG main battle tanks.

STK 50 MG

The STK 50 MG heavy machine gun. (Image: ST Engineering)

Technical specifications

Calibre: 12.7mm x 99mm

Length: 1,670mm

Barrel length: 1,141mm

Weight: 30kg

Rate of fire: 400rpm – 600rpm

Effective range: It is difficult to find definitive data on the effective range of the STK 50 MG, as the weapon was developed in the 1980s, and detailed technical specifications have not been widely published online. However, estimates place this between 1,000m and 2,000m, depending on factors such as ammunition type, mounting platform, and firing conditions.

The STK 50 MG is a locally developed, belt-fed, heavy machine gun for fire support against infantry, light armoured vehicles and low-flying targets.

Formerly known as the CIS 50 MG, the STK 50 MG was developed by then Chartered Industries of Singapore (now ST Engineering Land Systems) in the late 1980s to replace the American ".50 cal" M2HB Browning machine guns. 

A unique feature of the STK 50 MG is its dual-feed ammunition mechanism that allows for the fast and easy switching of different types of ammo.

Knight’s Armament M110

The Knight's Armament M110 semi-automatic sniper rifles. (Photo: Facebook/The Singapore Army)

Technical specifications

Calibre: 7.62mm x 51mm

Length: 1,190mm

Barrel length: 508mm

Weight: 6.27kg

Rate of fire: Semi-automatic

Effective range: 800m

The M110 is an American sniper rifle developed by Knight’s Armament Company. Used by the SAF since the early half of 2010s, it replaced older sniper rifles in Singapore’s use, such as the SR-25.

Equipped with an adjustable scope, the M110 can fire off multiple rounds without the need to cock the weapon between rounds. Because it can engage faster, it is used for covering troops in built-up areas.

Sako TRG-22

A sniper from a Commando detachment of The Singapore Army in a ghillie suit aims his Sako TRG-22 rifle. (Photo: Facebook/Ministry of Defence)

Technical specifications

Calibre: 7.62mm x 51mm

Length: 1,150mm

Barrel length: 660mm

Weight: 6.2kg

Effective range: 1,000m

Rate of fire: Bolt-action

As with the M110, the Finnish Sako TRG-22 was brought into service in the SAF in the early 2010s to replace older sniper rifles, such as the United Kingdom’s Accuracy International AWM rifle.

Compared to the M110, the TRG-22 has a longer barrel length, allowing it to hit targets farther away. However, as it is a bolt-action rifle, the gun is slower as it needs to be cocked after every round. The TRG-22 is used for field firing, which includes stalking enemy targets.

Source: CNA/ec(mp)

Related Topics

Ministry of Defence Singapore Armed Forces
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement