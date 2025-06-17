Cyclist shot near SAF range: How far do Singapore military rounds travel?

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound on Sunday (Jun 15) while cycling in a restricted forested area of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, near where the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) was conducting a live-firing exercise.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) confirmed that the activity was taking place at the Nee Soon 500m Range, about 2.3km from where the incident occurred.

Investigations are ongoing, and the authorities have not identified the specific weapon involved. It is also unclear how a bullet could have travelled such a distance and struck someone outside the training perimeter.

While the circumstances remain under review, the incident has prompted questions about the range and reach of weapons used in SAF training.

Here's a look at some of the firearms commonly used by military personnel in Singapore, including their effective range, or the distance at which a weapon can reliably hit a target.

SAR 21