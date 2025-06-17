Cyclist shot near SAF range: How far do Singapore military rounds travel?

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound on Sunday (Jun 15) while cycling in a restricted forested area of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, near where the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) was conducting a live-firing exercise.
The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) confirmed that the activity was taking place at the Nee Soon 500m Range, about 2.3km from where the incident occurred.
Investigations are ongoing, and the authorities have not identified the specific weapon involved. It is also unclear how a bullet could have travelled such a distance and struck someone outside the training perimeter.
While the circumstances remain under review, the incident has prompted questions about the range and reach of weapons used in SAF training.
Here's a look at some of the firearms commonly used by military personnel in Singapore, including their effective range, or the distance at which a weapon can reliably hit a target.
SAR 21
Technical specifications
Calibre: 5.56mm x 45mm
Length: 805mm
Barrel length: 508mm
Weight: 3.98kg
Rate of fire: 450-650 rounds per minute (rpm)
Effective Range: 460m
The SAR 21 is described by MINDEF as the quintessential assault rifle of the Singapore Armed Forces. Introduced in 1999 to replace the American M16, the Singapore-made SAR 21 is about 20 per cent shorter than its predecessor, allowing soldiers to move more easily in confined spaces.
The rifle also features a built-in aiming scope with 1.5x magnification. Its low recoil gives soldiers better control over the rifle, allowing for faster recovery between successive shots. It can also be equipped with a grenade launcher.
Colt Infantry Automatic Rifle 6940E-SG
Technical specifications
Calibre: 5.56mm x 45mm
Length: 849mm – 933mm
Barrel length: 406mm
Weight: 4.3kg
Rate of fire: 700rpm – 1,000rpm
Effective range: 600m
Made by United States-headquartered Colt's Manufacturing, the Colt Infantry Automatic Rifle (IAR) 6940E-SG light machine gun (LMG) is Singapore's replacement for its indigenous Ultimax 100 Section Automatic Weapon (SAW), which had been in service since 1982.
Compared to its predecessor, the Colt IAR is shorter, lighter and has a longer effective range. It also has a higher fire rate, and is capable of longer, sustained firing bursts thanks to improved cooling from its heat sink. Its red dot sighting system helps with faster and more accurate target acquisition over the iron sights of the Ultimax 100.
7.62mm General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG)
Technical specifications
Calibre: 7.62mm x 51mm
Length: 1,255mm
Barrel length: 569mm
Weight: 11.4kg
Rate of fire: 650rpm – 1,150rpm
Effective range: 1,200m
SAF’s 7.62mm General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), known colloquially as simply GPMG, is the Singapore-licensed production of the Belgian FN MAG. Manufactured by ST Engineering, the GPMG is a fully automatic belt-fed machine gun that can be used as a light weapon and in a sustained fire role.
The GPMG has two versions - an infantry assault variant with a bipod, and a co-axial variant for use in armoured vehicles, such as Singapore’s Leopard 2SG main battle tanks.
STK 50 MG
Technical specifications
Calibre: 12.7mm x 99mm
Length: 1,670mm
Barrel length: 1,141mm
Weight: 30kg
Rate of fire: 400rpm – 600rpm
Effective range: It is difficult to find definitive data on the effective range of the STK 50 MG, as the weapon was developed in the 1980s, and detailed technical specifications have not been widely published online. However, estimates place this between 1,000m and 2,000m, depending on factors such as ammunition type, mounting platform, and firing conditions.
The STK 50 MG is a locally developed, belt-fed, heavy machine gun for fire support against infantry, light armoured vehicles and low-flying targets.
Formerly known as the CIS 50 MG, the STK 50 MG was developed by then Chartered Industries of Singapore (now ST Engineering Land Systems) in the late 1980s to replace the American ".50 cal" M2HB Browning machine guns.
A unique feature of the STK 50 MG is its dual-feed ammunition mechanism that allows for the fast and easy switching of different types of ammo.
Knight’s Armament M110
Technical specifications
Calibre: 7.62mm x 51mm
Length: 1,190mm
Barrel length: 508mm
Weight: 6.27kg
Rate of fire: Semi-automatic
Effective range: 800m
The M110 is an American sniper rifle developed by Knight’s Armament Company. Used by the SAF since the early half of 2010s, it replaced older sniper rifles in Singapore’s use, such as the SR-25.
Equipped with an adjustable scope, the M110 can fire off multiple rounds without the need to cock the weapon between rounds. Because it can engage faster, it is used for covering troops in built-up areas.
Sako TRG-22
Technical specifications
Calibre: 7.62mm x 51mm
Length: 1,150mm
Barrel length: 660mm
Weight: 6.2kg
Effective range: 1,000m
Rate of fire: Bolt-action
As with the M110, the Finnish Sako TRG-22 was brought into service in the SAF in the early 2010s to replace older sniper rifles, such as the United Kingdom’s Accuracy International AWM rifle.
Compared to the M110, the TRG-22 has a longer barrel length, allowing it to hit targets farther away. However, as it is a bolt-action rifle, the gun is slower as it needs to be cocked after every round. The TRG-22 is used for field firing, which includes stalking enemy targets.