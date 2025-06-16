Man suffers gunshot wound while cycling in restricted forested area near SAF live-firing activity

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound on Sunday (Jun 15) while cycling in a forested area near a live-firing activity by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

The police said they were alerted to the incident by the National University Hospital (NUH) on Sunday at about 11.55pm.

“A bullet slug was lodged in the man’s left lower back,” said the police in a news release on Monday.

“The injury is not life-threatening, and the man is currently in a stable condition, after surgery to remove the bullet slug.”

The police said the man had been cycling with his friends in a forested area of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve between Upper Seletar Reservoir and Upper Peirce Reservoir at around 11.40am on Sunday when the incident occurred. He was then taken to hospital by his friends.

“The public is not allowed to access that particular area, which has signages warning against unauthorised entry into a live-firing area," the police said.

“Preliminary investigations found that the Singapore Armed Forces was conducting a live-firing activity at Nee Soon Range during the time of the incident. The forested area where the incident took place is near the range.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said that during the time of the incident, an authorised live-firing activity was being conducted by the SAF at its Nee Soon 500m Range, about 2.3km away.

Preliminary investigations showed the incident occurred within a forested area gazetted for SAF live-firing.

"The SAF is working closely with the police and other relevant authorities to further investigate the circumstances of the incident. As a precautionary measure, live-firing activities at the Nee Soon 500m Range have been suspended."

Under the Military Manoeuvres Act, unauthorised persons are not allowed to enter gazetted areas designated for SAF live-firing in consideration of their own safety, the spokesperson added.

Investigations by the police and the SAF are still ongoing and the police do not suspect foul play at this point.