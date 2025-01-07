Singapore passes law removing mandatory minimum penalties for first-time driving offenders

Assoc Prof Faishal gave an example in parliament of how sentences are meted out to first-time offenders under the current laws.

A taxi driver, who is a first-time offender, beat a red-turning-arrow signal and collided with an oncoming motorcyclist, who was speeding across the junction on an amber signal.

The motorcyclist sustained pain, scratches and abrasions to the neck and shoulder, and received a total of 25 days of medical leave.

If the taxi driver is convicted of dangerous driving causing grievous hurt, he will be subject to a minimum of one year in jail and a minimum disqualification order from driving of eight years.

However, it can be argued that the taxi driver is "not as culpable" because the motorcyclist had been speeding across the junction on an amber signal. The accident might not have occurred if the motorcyclist had slowed down and prepared to stop when the traffic light turned amber.

The court thus should have the discretion to decide if a lower sentence would be more proportionate to the culpability of the taxi driver and the extent of injuries suffered by the motorcyclist, said Assoc Prof Faishal.

In circumstances where the victim had also contributed to the accident, the court should have the flexibility to impose penalties that are lower than the current statutory minimums.

The amendments to the laws do not necessarily mean that an offending motorist will face penalties that are lower than the current mandatory minimums. The court will ultimately decide the penalties, which may even be higher than the current statutory minimums.

But with the amendments, the court will not be constrained by the statutory minimums.