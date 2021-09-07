Want to meet your date? Show your COVID-19 vaccination status first, say dating agencies

SINGAPORE: Like many businesses that adapted to new norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, dating company Kopi Date has been setting up virtual meetings for its users over the past year and a half.

As its name suggests, Kopi Date sets up dates for singles to meet over a cup of coffee. With the shift to online, it arranged for beverages to be delivered to participants’ homes, along with an “experience kit” that includes interesting information about the other party and ice-breaker questions.

The company also got creative and designed virtual island-hopping trips or amusement park tours to spice up the online dates.

Still, it is eager to go back to organising physical meet-ups, given that its flagship experiences are based on dates at unique dine-in spaces, said co-founder Lee Jing Lin.

So it had to ask its users for their COVID-19 vaccination status when vaccination-differentiated safety protocols for dining-in at food and beverage outlets were announced. These rules, in place since Aug 10, meant that dine-ins at restaurants are only allowed for fully vaccinated people or those who have tested negative for COVID-19.

“We collect their vaccination status for our curation purposes. Our partner spaces will be doing the formal checks where (participants) will need to show proof of their vaccination statuses before dining in,” Ms Lee told CNA.