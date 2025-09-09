Businessman David Yong of Netflix's Super Rich In Korea wins court approval to travel abroad for third time

SINGAPORE: The State Courts on Tuesday (Sep 9) approved businessman David Yong's application to travel to Japan and China for business later this month. He is facing various fraud-related charges.



The 38-year-old Singaporean, whose full name is Yong Khung Lin, asked for permission to travel to Tokyo, Hakone and Yokohoma, from Sep 12 to Sep 22, then to Shanghai from Sep 22 to Sep 25 before returning to Singapore.

Yong, who was out on bail of S$1 million (US$780 million), was granted approval with an additional bail sum of S$500,000, among other conditions, bringing his total bail amount to S$1.5 million.

Yong is the chief executive officer of multinational business and holding company Evergreen Group Holdings, and has appeared on the Netflix show Super Rich in South Korea, which showcases the lifestyles of extremely affluent people who set up base in Korea.

He was charged on Aug 3, last year. Four charges relate to the falsification of accounts, including abetting others to falsify papers belonging to Evergreen GH with intent to defraud.

He was given a fifth charge under the Securities and Futures Act on Jun 3, 2025.

The case is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Oct 17.