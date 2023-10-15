DBS resume banking services following earlier outage

SINGAPORE: DBS said that all their banking services, including DBS/POSB digibank and DBS PayLah!, are back to normal on Sunday morning (Oct 15) after an outage that began on Saturday afternoon.

"However, any customer who may still experience difficulties logging into their accounts via their mobile app can try to log in with digibank online/ internet banking using SMS OTP," the bank said.

"We are also aware that some of our customers’ PayNow/FAST transactions were interrupted when the disruption happened, and will be processing these with utmost priority.

"We will update customers on the status of these transactions when processing has been completed."

DBS had said on Saturday that the service disruption, which began at about 3pm on Saturday, was caused by an issue at a data centre which is also used by various other organisations.