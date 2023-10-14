DBS digital banking services down; ATMs affected

SINGAPORE: DBS online banking and payment services were down on Saturday (Oct 14), with error messages shown on ATMs at several locations.

"Our customers are not able to access our banking services for the time being. We seek your patience while we actively work to resolve the issue," said DBS in a Facebook post at about 4.40pm.

"We are reactivating our branches to assist you with your transaction requests.

"Please be assured that our systems are uncompromised."

The bank apologised for the inconvenience and said it would provide updates as soon as they become available.

Downdetector showed a spike in reports about DBS, with more than 3,500 reports as of 3.50pm.