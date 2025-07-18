DBS named world's best bank as part of global awards

SINGAPORE: DBS has been recognised as the world's best bank at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025.

This achievement marks the third time that the bank has received Euromoney's top accolade since 2019, said DBS on Friday (Jul 18).

"The recognition is a testament to DBS' solid financial performance, unwavering commitment to customer excellence, relentless focus on innovation and strong sense of purpose," it added.

Dominic O'Neill, the head of Banking at Euromoney, said in the citation for the award that DBS stood out because of "its future-forward approach, focus on trust and reliability, and proven ability to realise value from technology investments" at a time of economic uncertainty and rapid technological change.

"The bank's agile-at-scale transformation has shown fruits in revenues and customer satisfaction, and low staff turnover rates are a result of investing in its employees throughout their careers, and of an underlying sense of purpose, including to social and environment causes," he said.

"DBS has also demonstrated how banks can steer their organisations towards excellence in customer service. All this has had an impact on its financial results and shareholder returns, which have both reached record levels."

Southeast Asia's largest bank was also awarded the titles of world's best bank for customer experience and world's best bank for corporate responsibility, for the first and second time, respectively.

In a statement, DBS said that it harnessed AI to deliver over a billion notifications to more than 13 million customers to "guide them towards better investment and financial decisions".

The bank committed S$89 billion (US$69 billion) in sustainable financing, excluding repayments, to support Asia's low-carbon transition and has also pledged up to S$1 billion and over 1.5 million volunteer hours in the next decade to support underprivileged individuals in Asia.

"Innovation and purpose are integral to the DBS culture, driven by our desire to make banking simpler and more effortless for customers, as well as to do real things for real people," said DBS CEO Tan Su Shan.

"To be recognised for our commitment to customers and society, who are at the heart of everything we do at DBS, is very gratifying. We will continue to be that trusted, purpose-driven and transformative partner that everyone can count on."

Former DBS CEO Piyush Gupta received the outstanding contribution to banking award, while other awardees included fintech firm Revolut, which was recognised as the world's best digital bank.

Morgan Stanley was named the world's best investment bank, while Standard Chartered was honoured as the world's best bank for securities services.

This latest recognition as the world’s best bank marks the eighth time that DBS has been acknowledged for its global leadership.

In 2024, DBS reported a total income of S$22.3 billion and a net profit of S$11.4 billion, both new records for the bank. Its return on equity of 18 per cent was one of the highest among developed market banks, it said in February.

Notably, the bank also recently became the first Singapore-listed company to surpass US$100 billion in market capitalisation.