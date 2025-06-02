DBS, POSB customers 'experiencing slowness' when logging into banking services on mobile app

SINGAPORE: DBS and POSB customers are "experiencing slowness" in accessing the digibank mobile app, the bank said on Monday (Jun 2).

In a post on Facebook, DBS said: "Some customers are experiencing slowness logging into DBS digibank Mobile."

While the bank is working to recover services fully, customers can continue to make payments, check account balances, withdraw cash and place trades on the bank's other channels, DBS added.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding."

On outage tracking site Downdetector, users began lodging reports at 2.17pm, spiking to 1,060 reports at 3.34pm.

In the comment section of the bank's latest post on Facebook, one user wrote: "Your app is down again."

As of about 3.45pm, about 10 users said they had trouble accessing the app.

"This is becoming increasingly embarrassing," read a comment.

A Facebook user asked why there was no update from the bank, while another noted experiencing slowness when logging into the app from a week ago.