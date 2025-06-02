DBS, POSB customers 'experiencing slowness' when logging into banking services on mobile app
SINGAPORE: DBS and POSB customers are "experiencing slowness" in accessing the digibank mobile app, the bank said on Monday (Jun 2).
In a post on Facebook, DBS said: "Some customers are experiencing slowness logging into DBS digibank Mobile."
While the bank is working to recover services fully, customers can continue to make payments, check account balances, withdraw cash and place trades on the bank's other channels, DBS added.
"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding."
On outage tracking site Downdetector, users began lodging reports at 2.17pm, spiking to 1,060 reports at 3.34pm.
In the comment section of the bank's latest post on Facebook, one user wrote: "Your app is down again."
As of about 3.45pm, about 10 users said they had trouble accessing the app.
"This is becoming increasingly embarrassing," read a comment.
A Facebook user asked why there was no update from the bank, while another noted experiencing slowness when logging into the app from a week ago.
PREVIOUS DISRUPTIONS
In March 2025, DBS' services, including mobile banking, ATMs and NETS were disrupted overnight, with complaints on Mar 8 spiking after midnight and persisting past 9am.
Singapore’s largest lender was also hit by a string of disruptions to its digital banking services in 2023, prompting the Monetary Authority of Singapore to bar the bank from any acquisitions of new business ventures for six months.
The bank was also required to pause non-essential IT changes for six months and was not allowed to reduce the size of its branch and ATM networks in Singapore.
DBS said in November 2023 that it had set aside a special budget of S$80 million to enhance its technology and system resiliency.
The bank’s senior management, including CEO Piyush Gupta, also took cuts to their variable pay to take responsibility for the series of service disruptions in 2023.