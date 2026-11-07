After years of robust growth, a tough 2027 ahead for Singapore banks: Analysts

SINGAPORE: Despite the prospect of higher interest rates, Singapore banks may face a tougher environment in 2027, analysts told CNA.

“The boom years did a lot of the work for Singapore’s banks,” said Mr Eric Xiao, head of sales in Asia for CMC Markets. “In 2027, they’ll have to do it themselves.”

He said it appears to be more difficult to cash in on the wealth boom than expected, noting that DBS took in a record S$15 billion (US$11.7 billion) of net new money for the third quarter of the year and still saw wealth fees fall 6 per cent because clients traded less.

Banks will eventually benefit from higher interest rates, he said, but margin income could get squeezed initially because rates on deposits tend to rise more quickly than rates on loans.

Overall, he does not expect the banks to see a “down year” despite the difficult conditions ahead.

Mr Ritesh Ganeriwal, group head of investment and advisory at Syfe, said the banks’ core business held up in Q3, but “the problem is that interest rates are no longer doing the heavy lifting”.

Even with interest rates in the US rising, Singapore rates have stayed low, and banks are competing harder for deposits, so margins are getting squeezed.

“That points to slower growth in 2027, driven by loans and wealth fees, rather than a downturn,” he said.

Their comments came after the three local banks reported earnings for Q3 2026, with the financial results for DBS and UOB falling short of expectations.

OCBC’s net profit, reported on Friday (Nov 6), grew 3 per cent to S$2.04 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of its performance.

DBS saw its net profit for July to August fall 5 per cent from a year ago to S$2.81 billion, while UOB’s net profit increased 182 per cent to S$1.25 billion, but missed expectations.

The spike in UOB’s net profit came off a low base, as the bank set aside S$1.36 billion in allowances for credit and other losses in the third quarter of last year.