Food bazaar and fashion show among new elements at annual Deepavali light-up in Little India

SINGAPORE: A food bazaar, a festival village and the holding of a fashion show are some of the new elements that visitors can look forward to at this year's annual Deepavali light-up in Little India.

About 5 million visitors are expected to bathe in the sights and sounds of the annual light display, organised by the Little India Shop Owners and Heritage Association (LISHA), until Dec 3.

LISHA general manager Abdul Raoof said: "Last year, when COVID-19 was just over, we managed to achieve about 4.8 million visitors to Little India."

This year, the organisation is looking to draw more than 5 million visitors to Little India, he said.

One of LISHA's hallmark events, Mr Abdul said this year's Deepavali light-up event is special as there are a lot of new elements, including a Big Bus Tour, a fashion show, a food village, as well as a food bazaar.