Can people tell a real voice from an AI-generated one? We put it to the test

SINGAPORE: “Hi, how have you been? So I heard about this restaurant that just recently opened up. Want to go check it out the next time we meet?”

These were the innocuous sentences used in a simple experiment to find out if people in my social circle could distinguish my real voice from an AI-cloned version.

The result was some confusion - but more importantly, the ease with which the imitation was generated suggests that more attention should be paid to the phenomenon of deepfake voice phishing, or vishing.

Millions of dollars have been lost to scammers using cheap yet increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence tools to impersonate the voices of real people.

In Asia-Pacific, the trend of AI and deepfake-enabled fraud is accelerating even faster than the rest of the world, according to cybersecurity firm Group-IB.

AI-related fraud attempts surged by 194 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023, with deepfake vishing emerging as one of the most commonly used methods, said the company's senior fraud analyst for the region Yuan Huang.



An increase has also been observed in Singapore. While exact vishing figures are not publicly available, Ms Huang pointed to a study which found that about 56 per cent of businesses here have experienced deepfake audio fraud.

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore told CNA that audio deepfakes are a rising concern, due to how they exploit people's natural inclination to trust familiar voices, such as those seemingly from a family member or a colleague.