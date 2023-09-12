HSA investigating after woman goes blind from dermal filler treatment

SINGAPORE: The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) is investigating whether there are problems with a batch of dermal fillers after a woman who was administered with it became blind.

The incident, which occurred in July, is the first local adverse event report for blindness resulting from dermal fillers, HSA said in response to queries from CNA on Tuesday (Sep 12).

Dermal fillers are classified by the HSA as Class D medical devices - the highest risk class.

The woman was administered with AestheFill, a brand of dermal filler used to temporarily improve facial wrinkles and folds "by injection into the subcutaneous layer of facial skin".

AestheFill has been registered in Singapore since Oct 1, 2021.

HSA is currently investigating whether there are any batch-related defects that may have affected product safety or quality, the authority said.

"Should there be any product or batch-related issues, HSA will take the necessary actions such as to recall the affected product or require the company to rectify the issues."

Parvus, a distributor of AestheFill, had reported the incident to HSA on Jul 29, adhering to HSA's regulatory requirements for companies to report adverse events within the stipulated timeline of 10 days.

CNA has contacted Parvus for comment.