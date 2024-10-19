AGC says Donald Low’s Facebook post on Pritam Singh's trial was in contempt of court

SINGAPORE: Academic Donald Low’s Facebook post on the trial of opposition leader Pritam Singh was in contempt of court, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said on Saturday (Oct 19) as it considers if further action is needed.

Mr Low’s post on Oct 18 contained comments on evidence that emerged in the State Courts in Singh’s trial. The Workers’ Party (WP) chief is accused of lying to a parliamentary committee about what he intended to do after he found out that his then-MP Raeesah Khan had lied in parliament.

The Facebook post, which has since been taken down, also contained allegations against MP Rahayu Mahzam, who was a member of the Committee of Privileges (COP) that was convened to look into Ms Khan’s case.

The AGC said it asked Mr Low to take down his Oct 18 Facebook post.

“AGC is considering whether further action is necessary,” it added.

It also reminded members of the public that while court proceedings are ongoing, they should not prejudge issues which will be decided by the court.

“Such issues include whether a witness is credible or not, and whether the accused is guilty or not,” said the AGC.

“Intentionally publishing public comments which prejudge such issues when court proceedings are ongoing would prejudice or interfere with, or would pose a real risk of prejudice to or interference with, the course of the pending court proceedings.”

This would amount to the offence of contempt of court, AGC added.