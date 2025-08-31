Gan Kim Yong to make first visit as DPM to China, attend WWII parade in Beijing

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will travel to Beijing to attend commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII at China's invitation on Sep 3.

It will be part of his working visit to China from Aug 31 to Sep 4, during which he will also go to Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

This will be Mr Gan's first visit to China in his capacity as deputy prime minister, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday (Aug 31).

Earlier this week, China had named Mr Gan as one of the invited foreign guests to a WWII military parade in its capital.

Other foreign leaders on the list include Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Vietnam's President Luong Cuong.