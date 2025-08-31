Gan Kim Yong to make first visit as DPM to China, attend WWII parade in Beijing
SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will travel to Beijing to attend commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII at China's invitation on Sep 3.
It will be part of his working visit to China from Aug 31 to Sep 4, during which he will also go to Guangzhou and Shenzhen.
This will be Mr Gan's first visit to China in his capacity as deputy prime minister, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday (Aug 31).
Earlier this week, China had named Mr Gan as one of the invited foreign guests to a WWII military parade in its capital.
Other foreign leaders on the list include Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Vietnam's President Luong Cuong.
Mr Gan's visit to China coincides with a series of commemorative bilateral milestones in 2025, including the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and China, as well as the 15th anniversary of the China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City (CSGKC).
"Deputy Prime Minister Gan will meet a range of counterparts to discuss new avenues to strengthen the bilateral partnership, and exchange views on regional and international developments," said the PMO.
In the Chinese capital, Mr Gan will also meet Vice President Han Zheng, Vice Premier He Lifeng and Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao.
In Guangzhou, Mr Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry, will meet Guangdong Governor Wang Weizhong and also visit the CSGKC to engage with Singapore companies there.
During his time in Shenzhen, Mr Gan will meet the city's party chief Meng Fanli, visit Chinese companies, as well as engage Singaporeans at a reception.
Mr Gan last visited China in 2023 - first in March as part of then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's delegation, and then in December as part of then-Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's delegation.
Accompanying Mr Gan on this trip are Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling, as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade and Industry.