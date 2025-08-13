Jalan Besar GRC MP Wan Rizal to join NTUC

SINGAPORE: Member of Parliament (MP) for Jalan Besar GRC Wan Rizal will join the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) as a director and labour MP, the labour movement announced on Wednesday (Aug 13).

His appointment as its Employment and Employability Institute's (e2i) director of stakeholder management, career services and partnership group takes effect on Aug 18.

As a labour MP, NTUC said Dr Rizal will speak up for workers’ interests in parliament and champion the organisation’s key advocacy areas. The focus will be on supporting lower-wage workers and strengthening engagement with the Malay-Muslim community.

"Building on his parliamentary experience and active grassroots engagement with workers across different sectors, Dr Rizal would bring his valuable insights into their aspirations and concerns," said NTUC.

"His appointment reflects NTUC’s ongoing efforts to stay closely connected with the community and deepen its understanding of workers’ needs to improve their wages, welfare, and work prospects."

MP for Jalan Besar GRC since 2020, Dr Rizal is a senior lecturer at Republic Polytechnic.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said his presence "further strengthens NTUC’s ability to understand, represent and advocate for all workers".

As director of stakeholder management at NTUC’s e2i, Dr Rizal will work closely with community partners, union leaders, grassroots advisers and other stakeholders to strengthen relationships and organise career fairs and events that connect job seekers with work opportunities, said NTUC.

He will also lead the development of strategies and programmes that support workers’ innovation, employability and long-term career growth.