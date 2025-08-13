Jalan Besar GRC MP Wan Rizal to join NTUC

SINGAPORE: Member of Parliament (MP) for Jalan Besar GRC Wan Rizal will join the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) as a director and labour MP, the labour movement announced on Wednesday (Aug 13).
His appointment as its Employment and Employability Institute's (e2i) director of stakeholder management, career services and partnership group takes effect on Aug 18.
As a labour MP, NTUC said Dr Rizal will speak up for workers’ interests in parliament and champion the organisation’s key advocacy areas. The focus will be on supporting lower-wage workers and strengthening engagement with the Malay-Muslim community.
"Building on his parliamentary experience and active grassroots engagement with workers across different sectors, Dr Rizal would bring his valuable insights into their aspirations and concerns," said NTUC.
"His appointment reflects NTUC’s ongoing efforts to stay closely connected with the community and deepen its understanding of workers’ needs to improve their wages, welfare, and work prospects."
MP for Jalan Besar GRC since 2020, Dr Rizal is a senior lecturer at Republic Polytechnic.
NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said his presence "further strengthens NTUC’s ability to understand, represent and advocate for all workers".
As director of stakeholder management at NTUC’s e2i, Dr Rizal will work closely with community partners, union leaders, grassroots advisers and other stakeholders to strengthen relationships and organise career fairs and events that connect job seekers with work opportunities, said NTUC.
He will also lead the development of strategies and programmes that support workers’ innovation, employability and long-term career growth.
Dr Rizal's grassroots connections and understanding of the challenges faced by lower-wage and mature workers, particularly within the Malay-Muslim community, will be invaluable, said Caryn Lim, CEO of e2i.
She added that his experience will help e2i sharpen its focus on reaching underserved groups and design career services and programmes that meet their specific needs.
“I am honoured to join NTUC and NTUC’s e2i in this new capacity. In my years as an educator, community leader and Member of Parliament," said Dr Rizal.
"I’ve met workers who felt left behind - whether it’s because of age, income, or background. I hope to be a strong bridge between workers and policy, and to champion the interests of lower-wage workers, mature workers - including those within our Malay-Muslim community.”
According to the Singapore parliament website, Dr Rizal currently serves on the Punggol East Citizen Consultative Committee for Punggol East SMC.
He was previously chairman of the mosque management board for Al-Islah Mosque and a member of the inter-racial and religious confidence circles for Punggol North and Punggol West.
In its statement, NTUC also expressed its appreciation for Mr Fahmi Aliman, former director of operations and mobilisation division secretariat, who stepped down on Jun 30.
The organisation said that his dedication to speaking up for workers made a "lasting impact on their lives".