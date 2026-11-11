Driver in 4 accidents over 5 months killed pedestrian while on etomidate, gets jail and driving ban

SINGAPORE: A driver who was in four accidents in five months, culminating in him mounting a kerb and killing an elderly woman on a pavement while high on etomidate, was sentenced to jail on Wednesday (Nov 11).

Lim Jinsheng, a 30-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced to jail for six years, nine months and 15 weeks. He was also banned from driving for 14 years.

Through his lawyer, Lim apologised to the court for his "selfish actions" and said he would carry the guilt with him for the rest of his life.

He pleaded guilty to seven charges including dangerous driving causing death, driving under the influence of a drug and careless driving.



Another three charges were considered in sentencing.

THE CASE

Lim was involved in four accidents between July 2025 and November 2025.

In the first, he was driving a rented car along Yishun Avenue 8 past midnight on Jul 5, 2025 when he lost control of the car, skidded and mounted a kerb.

He collided with a lamp-post and a directional sign, but refused to be taken to the hospital when the police arrived.

Lim claimed he was tired and had lost concentration while driving. He was not arrested that day.

At around 11pm on Jul 16, 2025, he drove a rented car along the Central Expressway and rear-ended a car ahead of him, driven by a 41-year-old man.

The two drivers stopped at the side of the road and called the police. The victim later saw a doctor as his head hurt from the accident.

In the third accident, which occurred past 9pm on Aug 10, 2025, Lim again lost control of his car at the cross junction of Bedok North Avenue 3 and Bedok North Road and mounted the centre kerb.

He collided with a traffic light pole and a traffic sign.

When the police arrived, they found two Kpods or etomidate pods in his pocket and 38 more in his bag.

He was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

Lim refused to be taken to the hospital, claiming he had blacked out before the collision because of low blood sugar.

This claim was refuted by paramedics on the scene, who found that his blood sugar level was normal.

Lim was arrested and taken for a blood test, which revealed etomidate in his blood.

The last and sole fatal accident occurred on Nov 8, 2025.

Lim drove a rented car unsteadily along Bukit Timah Expressway towards the Pan Island Expressway, before Mandai Road.

A witness noticed Lim weaving left and right within his lane, while a passenger in the witness' car noticed Lim nodding his head to the front and back while driving.

At around 2.50pm, Lim stopped at a T-junction near Teck Whye Lane. Two elderly women, aged 83 and 84, were preparing to cross the road.

Lim suddenly mounted the kerb onto the pedestrian pavement where the women stood.

His car hit both of them, killing 83-year-old Tan Kim Poh and injuring Madam Yong Toh Yin, 84.

Even after the collision, the engine was observed to be accelerating as the car's wheels continued to spin.

The witness, who had followed the vehicle as he was going in the same direction, asked Lim to get out but Lim was unresponsive and remained seated.

Bystanders called for the police, with one person saying she observed Lim in a "zombie" state, holding onto a vape device.

Madam Tan was taken to the hospital but had no heartbeat on arrival and was pronounced dead that same day. An autopsy revealed multiple lacerations and fractures of her skull and ribs.

Her friend was grievously hurt, with a fractured hip and wrist.

Lim was arrested and etomidate was again found in his blood. He claimed to have blacked out after reaching for his water bottle.

The next thing he knew, he was woken up by someone who told him he had hit someone, he said.

He described his memory of the accident as "seeing stars" and having ringing in his ears.

SHEER LUCK IN PREVIOUS ACCIDENTS

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yohanes Ng said Lim had been given ample opportunity to renounce his irresponsible driving habits but failed to do so.

It was only sheer luck that ensured his first three accidents did not cause any serious harm, but the final incident took the life of an innocent, said Mr Ng.

He sought a sentence of between six years, nine months and seven weeks' jail and seven years, 13 months and nine weeks' jail, with 12 to 14 years' disqualification from driving.

Lim was represented pro bono by Mr Ariffin Sha under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme.

Mr Sha read out an apology letter in court, in which Lim said he was "truly remorseful for my selfish actions" that caused the accident, and for the life lost.

"This accident happened because I did things without realising the grave consequences and no words will ever describe how sorry and guilty I am, for my actions have caused insurmountable loss and distress to ... the victim's family," he said.

He said he understood that he could "never turn back time" despite "countless apologies".

"Public passion may pass but I shall carry this guilt with me for the rest of my life," he said. "This will be the biggest regret in my life that I can never make it up anymore. I'm truly sorry for everything."

Lim continued in the letter: "I make no excuses for my actions, and I offer my suffering as a small token of explanation and atonement.

"Suffering is an atonement I can make and one I know you would want of me. I deserve to suffer more, I know. I won't assume your forgiveness, but I fervently pray that you find some closure with my sentencing."

For reckless driving causing death, he could have been sentenced to a maximum of eight years' jail. As he was considered a serious offender, he could have been given another one to two years' additional jail.

For driving under the influence of a drug, an offender can be jailed for up to 12 months, fined between S$2,000 (US$1,560) and S$10,000, or both.