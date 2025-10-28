Two drivers charged with culpable homicide over motorcyclist's death

SINGAPORE: Two men were charged on Tuesday (Oct 28) with culpable homicide not amounting to murder for allegedly killing a motorcyclist in a dangerous driving incident.

Cassidy Tan Ting Hwee, 33, was charged along with Rayson Loo Sian Hao, 30, over the incident in the early hours of Jan 14 last year that killed Mr Mohammad Oszaimi Osman.

The two Singaporeans were allegedly racing with each other along the Central Expressway towards Seletar Expressway at about 2am that day, and overtaking each other.

Tan allegedly drove at speeds of up to 192kmh, while Loo is accused of going as fast as 170kmh.

Tan allegedly swerved from lane four to lane two and collided with Mr Mohammad Oszaimi's motorcycle, causing him to be flung onto the road.

Loo then allegedly ran over 31-year-old Mr Mohammad Oszaimi, killing him.

The police said in a statement that the two men were driving at speeds that far exceeded the speed limit of 90kmh for the stretch of road they were on.

They were arrested and their licences were immediately suspended.

In a separate case, 34-year-old Singaporean Tan Yong Ren was also charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder for causing the death of 45-year-old Briton Basra Rajan Singh in December 2023.

He had allegedly driven his vehicle dangerously after consuming alcohol and collided with Mr Singh, who was riding a bicycle along Nicoll Highway towards Guillemard Road.

The chargings are uncommon, as drivers accused of being at fault in fatal accidents are usually given charges of dangerous driving causing death under the Road Traffic Act instead of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Penal Code.

Tan Yong Ren was initially charged with the former, but he has been given an upgraded charge.

Culpable homicide not amounting to murder is punishable by a jail term of up to 20 years if there was an intention to cause death, and up to 15 years if there was no such intention. It can also result in fines or caning.

In contrast, dangerous driving causing death is punishable by up to eight years' jail for a basic case. If the offender is a repeat offender or "serious offender" as defined under the law, he or she can face longer jail terms.

The cases were adjourned to a later date for further mentions.