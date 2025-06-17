8 drivers caught for providing illegal point-to-point services: LTA

SINGAPORE: Eight drivers have been caught providing illegal rides to two popular tourist spots - the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum, as well as Gardens by the Bay.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday (Jun 17) that the arrests were made last week in a joint enforcement with the Singapore Tourism Board.



The drivers also had their foreign-registered vehicles impounded, LTA said in a Facebook post. The drivers did not provide unlicensed tourist guiding activities, the authority added.

LTA said it would continue to act against drivers who provide illegal point-to-point services using vehicles without public service vehicle licences.

In response to CNA's queries, it noted that this was the first joint operation it had conducted with the tourism board.

LTA said that since 2022, 68 drivers have been caught providing illegal cross-border passenger transport services using foreign-registered vehicles. All their vehicles were impounded, it said.