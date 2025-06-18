Durian prices in Singapore expected to drop by up to 30% in July at peak harvest period

SINGAPORE: Durian enthusiasts can look forward to a welcome relief for their wallets next month when the harvest season reaches its peak.

Sellers across Singapore said they predict prices for the king of fruits will drop by as much as 30 per cent then. But they also warned that this could change if the weather turns bad and affects upcoming harvests.

Sam Ho, owner of Uncle Sam Durian at Clementi Market & Food Centre, said his supply this season looks set to be better than the last.

This is despite the peak harvest period coming a little later this year. The durian season typically runs from June to September, but Mr Ho said it will reach its peak only in July this year – something he attributed to climate change.

The seller specialises in the popular Musang King and Black Thorn varieties. His fruits are from his own farm in Malaysia’s Pahang state, which is renowned for Musang King durians.

“Now it's the start of the season, so because the harvest is too little, it will be slightly expensive. In July, the price will drop,” he noted.