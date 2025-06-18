Durian prices in Singapore expected to drop by up to 30% in July at peak harvest period
However, this could change if the weather turns bad and affects harvests, warned sellers.
SINGAPORE: Durian enthusiasts can look forward to a welcome relief for their wallets next month when the harvest season reaches its peak.
Sellers across Singapore said they predict prices for the king of fruits will drop by as much as 30 per cent then. But they also warned that this could change if the weather turns bad and affects upcoming harvests.
Sam Ho, owner of Uncle Sam Durian at Clementi Market & Food Centre, said his supply this season looks set to be better than the last.
This is despite the peak harvest period coming a little later this year. The durian season typically runs from June to September, but Mr Ho said it will reach its peak only in July this year – something he attributed to climate change.
The seller specialises in the popular Musang King and Black Thorn varieties. His fruits are from his own farm in Malaysia’s Pahang state, which is renowned for Musang King durians.
“Now it's the start of the season, so because the harvest is too little, it will be slightly expensive. In July, the price will drop,” he noted.
UPCOMING PEAK HARVEST
Another durian business, Jiak Durian Mai, said it is officially peak season when harvests from Pahang and Johor come together. The store in Geylang – which also offers delivery – can clear 15 to 18 crates of durians daily then.
“I would say the peak would be July to August. Currently, it’s still the start of the season. It’s a very small season … for now, supplies are still pretty limited,” said co-founder Shaun Lee.
When asked about the possibility of a price war, Mr Lee said that while his company – which was set up about two years ago – has established a name for itself, he will keep an eye on what rival stores are charging.
“We know what our products are worth, and we know what our services are worth as well, so honestly, we don't really bother much about other competitors,” he said.
“But at the same time, of course, we have to take a look at them to make sure that we match or … stay in the range of the market.”
ONLINE SALES
Meanwhile, Rolling Durian is taking a more unique approach to selling its products by livestreaming on social media app TikTok. The firm then delivers orders directly to customers’ doorsteps.
The durian seller, which also has a storefront, specialises in rarer varieties like Xiao Hong and Green Skin.
Employee Austin Quak concurred that this year’s season is considered short, compared with the usual June to August peak period.
He said the durian trees at the company’s plantation are not in full harvest due to bad weather.
“For example, now it’s Penang season, so Penang's durians are considered ‘on form’. So, we will (get our goods) from Penang,” he said.
“Then if Penang durians are not nice, you move to JB (Johor Bahru), move to Pahang. So that's how we deal with the low supplies.”
Mr Quak noted that prices are forecast to drop by up to 30 per cent within the next month, but warned it is not guaranteed due to erratic weather conditions.
“All businesses deal with price wars, so we just have to make ourselves unique, make ourselves stand out. One of the ways we can cater to that is we try our best to accommodate (customers’) taste preference,” he added.