Elderly man accused of obscene acts against children aged 8 and 12, taking explicit photos

SINGAPORE: A 69-year-old man is accused of performing sexual acts on two children who were aged eight and 12 or 13 when the alleged offences took place.

The Singaporean man also allegedly took photos of the older child's private parts with a camera at a flat in Bedok.

The man was handed a total of seven charges on Thursday (Aug 7). He faces six counts of committing an obscene act against a child under the Children and Young Persons Act, and one of intentionally producing child abuse material.

CNA is not naming the man as there is a gag order protecting the identities of the children and forbidding the publication of anything that could lead to their identification.

According to charge sheets, the offences took place between November 2020 and June 2022 at the same flat.

On three occasions between Nov 5 and Nov 11, 2020, the man allegedly used a digital camera to take 62 pictures of the genital region of the older child, a boy, who was 12 years old at the time.

Sometime in March 2021, he allegedly performed a sex act on the same boy.

On Mar 5, 2021, he allegedly performed sex acts on the boy and kissed him.

This happened again on Aug 6, 2021, charge sheets alleged.

Sometime in March 2021, the man allegedly performed a sex act on the younger child, then aged eight. The gender of the child was not apparent in charge sheets as the child's name was redacted.

He then performed a sex act on the older child again in June 2022. The boy was 13 by this time.

The nature of the relationship, if any, between the man and the victims is unclear at this early stage of proceedings.

The man said he intended to plead guilty to all the charges except the charge involving the eight-year-old.

He indicated his intention to apply for a lawyer from the Public Defender's Office and was told where to go after the hearing to begin the application process.

He will return to court in September.

For each charge of committing an obscene act against a child, he faces up to seven years' jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

If he is a repeat offender, the maximum jail term increases to 10 years and the maximum fine to S$20,000 for each charge.

The penalty for intentionally producing child abuse material is a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine or caning. However, the accused cannot be caned as he is above the age of 50.