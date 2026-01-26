Medical assessment process for elderly taxi, private-hire drivers to be simplified to reduce confusion

SINGAPORE: Authorities are moving to simplify the medical assessment process for elderly vocational licence drivers to address confusion about the number of check-ups they are required to undergo.

Vocational licence drivers aged 65 and older are required by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to undergo a medical examination annually.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Police (TP) require drivers aged 65 and older with Class 2 or Class 3 licences to undergo a medical examination every three years. For those with Class 4 or Class 5 licences - for buses and heavy vehicles - they must undergo a medical examination yearly.

"Currently, some vocational licence drivers aged 65 and older may mistakenly undergo two medical examinations when they receive notification letters from both TP and LTA in the years the agencies’ medical examination requirements coincide, when only one is needed," the police and LTA said in a joint media release on Monday (Jan 26).

From Feb 2, vocational licence drivers aged 65 years and older will receive only one notification letter annually, from either the Traffic Police or LTA, instead of two separate letters from the two agencies.

Vocational licences are required for driving taxis, buses and private-hire vehicles in Singapore.

"Drivers aged 65 and older who are not vocational licence holders will continue to receive the notification letter for medical examination from TP," the agencies said.

From Feb 2, the clinic conducting the medical examination will submit the results directly to the two authorities.

"With this, drivers will no longer need to scan and upload the completed medical report themselves," said the Traffic Police and LTA, adding that drivers will receive an SMS confirmation once the results have been submitted.