Upcoming hydrogen-ready power plant will provide ‘very competitive pricing’ for consumers: YTL PowerSeraya CEO

SINGAPORE: An S$800 million (US$605 million) hydrogen-ready power plant on Jurong Island will be more cost-efficient than similar facilities powered by regular turbines, said the CEO of its operator YTL PowerSeraya.

This, on top of carbon tax savings, will likely lead to savings for the public, added Mr John Ng in an interview with CNA last month.

"I believe the plant will continue to provide very, very competitive pricing in Singapore,” he said.

Work has begun on the hydrogen-ready combined cycle gas turbine, which will generate at least 600 megawatts of cleaner energy – capable of powering about 864,000 four-room Housing Board flats.

It is expected to be completed by Dec 31, 2027.

Last month, a ground-breaking ceremony was held at YTL PowerSeraya’s existing Pulau Seraya Power Station site on Jurong Island. The electricity provider won the right to develop, own and operate the new hydrogen turbine earlier this year to meet the country’s projected growth in electricity demand.

About 95 per cent of Singapore’s electricity is currently generated using imported natural gas. However, it needs to go greener to meet its national climate target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Hydrogen is a naturally occurring gas and is a clean-burning fuel, which produces no carbon dioxide when used as an energy source.