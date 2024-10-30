National servicemen to receive S$200 LifeSG credits in November

SINGAPORE: About 1.2 million past and present national servicemen will receive S$200 (US$151) in digital credits that can be redeemed on the LifeSG mobile app from November.

The credits are in recognition of their "contribution to Singapore’s defence and security", the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday (Oct 30).

The LifeSG credits will be progressively disbursed in November and all eligible national servicemen will automatically receive the credits via the LifeSG mobile app by Nov 30, read the joint news release.

Full-time national servicemen (NSFs) who enlist by Dec 31 will also receive the LifeSG credits, said MINDEF and MHA. NSFs who enlist after Sep 15 will receive their credits in December, they added.

The LifeSG credits are valid for one year from their date of disbursement, and national servicemen can check their validity period through the LifeSG app, said MINDEF and MHA.

The credits can be used at any online or physical merchant that accepts payments via PayNow UEN QR or NETS QR, they added.

The S$200 payout was announced earlier this year in the 2024 Budget by then Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

"I hope this will go some way in expressing our appreciation and gratitude to our national servicemen as well as their families for all that they have done, and will continue to do for our country," he said in February.