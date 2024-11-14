2.9 million Singaporeans to get between S$200 and S$600 in cash in December

SINGAPORE: About 2.9 million Singaporeans aged 21 and above in 2025 will receive between S$200 (US$148) and S$600 in cash in December this year.

This one-off cash payout comes under the Assurance Package, which is aimed at helping to alleviate cost-of-living pressures for Singaporean households and provide more support for lower- and middle-income families. The package was enhanced by a further S$1.9 billion at Budget 2024.

"In December 2024, eligible adult Singaporeans will receive various benefits from the government, to alleviate cost of living pressures, offset healthcare costs, and build up their savings for retirement," said the Ministry of Finance (MOF), Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a joint release on Thursday (Nov 14).

Besides the cash payouts, about 1.4 million Singaporeans born between 1974 and 2003 inclusive will receive a one-time MediSave top-up of S$300 to S$500 in December.

Under the Majulah Package - MediSave Bonus, about 1.6 million Singaporeans born in 1973 or earlier will receive a one-time MediSave top-up of S$1,250 or S$2,000 in December.

"These MediSave top-ups were enhanced in October 2024 as part of additional government support to offset MediShield Life premium increases, alongside upcoming enhancements to MediShield Life," said the ministries.

"Collectively, these will provide support for the healthcare costs of about 3 million Singaporeans."

As part of the Majulah Package, about 800,000 eligible Singaporeans born in 1973 or earlier will receive a one-time Retirement Savings Bonus of S$1,000 or S$1,500 in their Central Provident Fund (CPF) accounts, depending on the amount of CPF retirement savings they have.

Eligible recipients will automatically receive their payments from December, depending on their mode of receiving the payment.

Singaporeans can check their eligibility on the govbenefits website by logging in with their Singpass.

They will be notified via SMS after the payouts or top-ups have been credited. Those without a Singpass-registered mobile number will be sent a letter.