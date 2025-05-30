Energy Market Authority chairman Richard Lim to step down in September

SINGAPORE: Energy Market Authority (EMA) chairman Richard Lim will step down in September after leading the energy authority's board for five years.

Mr Lim will relinquish his appointment as chairman on Sep 30, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Friday (May 30) in a press release.

He will be succeeded by Mrs Tan Ching Yee, former Permanent Secretary (Finance).

“Under Mr Lim’s leadership, EMA has undertaken important moves to strengthen Singapore’s energy security,” said the ministry.

These include the set-up of Meranti Power to develop fast-start power generation and the establishment of the centralised gas procurement framework.

“He has also been instrumental in advancing Singapore’s energy transition, such as the deployment of solar energy, the pursuit of low-carbon electricity imports from the region and ongoing studies on the feasibility of other low-carbon technologies such as hydrogen and geothermal energy.”

Dr Beh Swan Gin, Permanent Secretary at MTI, expressed the ministry’s “deep appreciation” for Mr Lim’s contributions.

Mr Lim “has been instrumental in guiding EMA since April 2020 as chairman”, he said.

“I am confident that Ching Yee will build on Richard’s contributions and steer EMA to new heights.”

NEW CHAIRPERSON

Mrs Tan, 60, will be appointed EMA’s deputy chairperson from Jun 1 to Sep 30, before assuming the role of chairperson from Oct 1, said MTI. Her appointment in the position ends on Mar 31, 2027.

Mrs Tan has held various appointments at MTI, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and the former Ministry of Information, Communications and the Arts.

In 2016, she was concurrently appointed as Permanent Secretary (Finance) and Permanent Secretary (Prime Minister’s Office) (Special Duties).

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she oversaw critical relief measures for families and businesses through the use of reserves, said MTI.

She also represented Singapore as G20 Finance Deputy and Sherpa for nine years, advancing Singapore’s international interests at global and regional forums.

“In her various leadership roles, she has consistently emphasised people and leadership development," said the ministry, adding that she nurtured a culture of excellence and teamwork.

Mrs Tan, who began her career in public service in 1986, retired from the sector on May 1.

She was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Gold) in 2008 and the Meritorious Service Medal in 2018.

