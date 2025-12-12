Some enrichment centres in Singapore hold fees steady despite rising operating costs

SINGAPORE: Enrichment centres in Singapore are grappling with rising operating costs, even as they see strong demand this holiday season.

Some centres told CNA that rather than passing these costs to parents, they are absorbing them, optimising resources and rolling out new ideas to keep fees steady amid tough competition.

Among such learning academies is the School of Robotics, which offers robotics and coding classes for students aged four to 16 in small class settings.

At this time of the year, its three outlets are typically bustling with activities during holiday camps, led by Ministry of Education-registered instructors.

The centre recently debuted new programming and artificial intelligence-related courses, which have seen high demand among parents looking to enroll their children.

However, these additions have resulted in significantly higher material costs compared with two years ago, said centre manager Poon Wai Chung.

"There's been almost an increase of 30 per cent when it comes to buying the electronics, hardware, equipment that's required for the classes,” he told CNA.

On a more positive note, he added, the school’s landlord has kept rental prices largely steady.