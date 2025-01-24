Firms project higher revenues from better productivity and expanding overseas with help from EnterpriseSG

SINGAPORE: When food manufacturer Lim Kee wanted to expand overseas after being part of the local food and beverage industry for more than 40 years, it tapped Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG).

With the agency’s help, it has now ventured out of Singapore for the first time and into the Philippines. The firm is now in negotiations with two major retailers in the Philippines to distribute its products, which include steamed buns and meat dumplings.

"As a very small SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) … we may not have the know-how of what's happening in the market. So tapping on (EnterpriseSG’s) existing networks, their knowledge and so on and so forth, it helped to validate what we considered as our go-to market strategy,” said the firm’s head of business development Ang Khim Wee.

Another company in the healthtech industry also got help with developing its product - an artificial intelligence-powered device with temperature sensors to detect when hospitalised patients are about to get out of bed. Nurses are then alerted and can assist them, preventing falls.

"The initial capability development was one of the biggest support that we have received from EnterpriseSG, and that landed us with a research collaboration with … Tan Tock Seng hospital,” said CEO of CoNEX Healthcare Tan Swee Yen.

“Because of that, we were able to then work very closely with the clinicians on the ground to co-develop the product and the solution that truly meets the operational challenges that global healthcare institutions are (currently) facing.”