Want to opt out of ERP 2.0's touchscreen display? Here's what it will mean for you

SINGAPORE: Under the ERP 2.0 system, current in-vehicle units will be replaced with the new on-board unit (OBU) starting with company vehicles like buses and taxis from Nov 1.

The new OBU will comprise three components: A processing unit, an antenna and a touchscreen display. In motorcycles, these three components will be integrated into a single-piece unit.

When the design was first announced in 2020, some motorists complained that the new unit would be too bulky and inelegant. Having taken in the feedback, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (Oct 23) noted that motorists can opt out of installing the touchscreen display.

CNA explains how doing so might affect motorists, and what to expect from the OBU installation process.

What information will be available on the touchscreen display?

All eligible Singapore-registered vehicles will get their unit for free, and are “strongly encouraged” to install all three OBU components to access the full range of features, LTA said.

The touchscreen display will give motorists ERP-related information like ERP charges and card balance. It will also provide road and traffic updates, such as the location of Silver Zones, School Zones, speed cameras and bus lanes.

Silver Zones are specially designated residential areas with a high proportion of seniors, where the speed limit is reduced.