ERP rates to go down by S$1 at 5 locations during June school holidays

SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will go down by S$1 (US$0.77) at five expressway locations in the morning during the upcoming June school holidays, the Land Transport Authority said on Thursday (May 22).

Among the ERP gantries that will see lower rates are the ones on the Ayer Rajah Expressway in the direction of the city before Alexandra Road, on the Central Expressway in the southbound direction before Braddell Road, and on the Pan-Island Expressway in the westbound direction before Eunos Link.

The reduced rates will apply to several time periods between 7am and 10am. The revised rates are as follows: