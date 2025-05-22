Logo
Singapore

ERP rates to go down by S$1 at 5 locations during June school holidays
An ERP gantry on the CTE. (Image: Google Maps)
New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

22 May 2025 05:50PM
SINGAPORE: Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will go down by S$1 (US$0.77) at five expressway locations in the morning during the upcoming June school holidays, the Land Transport Authority said on Thursday (May 22).

Among the ERP gantries that will see lower rates are the ones on the Ayer Rajah Expressway in the direction of the city before Alexandra Road, on the Central Expressway in the southbound direction before Braddell Road, and on the Pan-Island Expressway in the westbound direction before Eunos Link.

The reduced rates will apply to several time periods between 7am and 10am. The revised rates are as follows:

(Image: Land Transport Authority)

The revised rates will apply from Jun 2 to Jun 29, with regular charges resuming on Jun 30.

The rates for other gantries will remain unchanged.

Source: CNA/dy(kg)

